Maryland Casinos generate $161.5M in June

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $161,498,128 in gaming revenue during June 2021. The total represents an increase of $18,607,558 (13 percent) compared to June 2019, when gaming revenue was $142,890,570. All six casinos were closed for most of June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Casino gaming contributions to the state in June 2021 totaled $67,631,822, an increase of $7,556,684 (12.6 percent) compared to the $60,075,138 contributed to the state in June 2019.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in June 2021 were $49,142,987, an increase of $4,058,075 (9 percent) compared to the $45,084,912 in ETF contributions during June 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. They include the three listed below that are in The Business Monthly’s coverage area, as well as Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for June 2021 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,207 slot machines, 200 table games)

$63,699,004 in June 2021, an increase of $6,817,737 (12.0%) from June 2019

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,249 slot machines, 188 table games)

$58,473,180 in June 2021, an increase of $9,488,801 (19.4%) from June 2019

Horseshoe Casino (1,341 slot machines, 137 table games)

$17,014,919 in June 2021, a decrease of $1,671,830 (-8.9%) from June 2019

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at JUNE-2021-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.