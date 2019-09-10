Maryland Casinos generate $154.3M

Maryland Lottery & Gaming announced that August 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $154,260,719 – the fourth-best month in the history of Maryland’s casino gaming program. The total represents a $7,969,691 (5.4%) increase compared to the August 2018 total of $146,291,028.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from August 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $63,271,425, including $47,431,956 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games, including Live! Casino & Hotel, in Anne Arundel County, and the MGM National Harbor, in Prince George’s County, both of which reported increases from August 2018 totals; and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, in Baltimore City.

MGM National Harbor (3,139 slot machines, 205 table games)

$62,390,075 in August 2019, an increase of $4,079,147 (7.0%) from August 2018

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,790 slot machines, 191 table games)

$53,022,710 in August 2019, an increase of $5,974,184 (12.7%) from August 2018

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,201 slot machines, 145 table games)

$18,284,122 in August 2019, a decrease of $2,734,449 (-13.0%) from August 2018

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/August-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.