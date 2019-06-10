Maryland Casinos Generate $152.3 Million During May

Maryland Lottery & Gaming announced that May 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $152,275,799. The total represents a $4,279,794 (-2.7%) decrease compared to the May 2018 total of $156,555,593.

“As Maryland’s casinos reach full development of their respective markets, we will begin to see more volatility in month-over-month results, as today’s report shows,” said Gordon Medenicam Maryland Lottery and Gaming director. “We fully expect long-term growth to continue to be positive.”

Contributions to the state of Maryland from May 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $63,655,376, including $47,747,479 for the Education Trust Fund. Four of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their May 2018 gaming revenue totals, including Live! Casino & Hotel.

MGM National Harbor (3,136 slot machines, 199 table games)

$59,122,476 in May 2019, a decrease of $3,177,971 (-5.1%) from May 2018.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,818 slot machines, 197 table games)

$53,498,401 in May 2019, an increase of $1,477,082 (2.8%) from May 2018.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,203 slot machines, 147 table games)

$20,559,140 in May 2019, a decrease of $3,518,074 (-14.6%) from May 2018.

Hollywood Casino Perryville (822 slot machines, 21 table games)

$6,912,664 in May 2019, an increase of $126,335 (1.9%) from May 2018.

Ocean Downs Casino (874 slot machines, 18 table games)

$7,237,481 in May 2019, an increase of $804,891 (12.5%) from May 2018.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort (665 slot machines, 19 table games)

$4,945,638 in May 2019, an increase of $7,943 (0.2%) from May 2018.