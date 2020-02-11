Maryland casinos generate $145.5M in January

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that January 2020 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $145,466,952. The total represents an $8,471,517 (6.2%) increase compared to the January 2019 total of $136,995,435.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from January 2020 casino gaming revenue totaled $60,208,740, including $45,161,218 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Three of Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos are in central Maryland: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, in Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill; the others are Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

Horseshow Casino Baltimore was the only casino in the state that reported a year-over-year decrease compared to their January 2019 gaming revenue totals.

MGM National Harbor (3,135 slot machines, 207 table games)

$58,526,509 in January 2020, an increase of $2,303,072 (4.1%) from January 2019.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,853 slot machines, 193 table games)

$51,748,184 in January 2020, an increase of $5,455,481 (11.8%) from January 2019.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,100 slot machines, 154 table games)

$19,288,279 in January 2020, a decrease of $897,692 (-4.4%) from January 2019.

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/January-2020-Casino-Revenue-Dtata.pdf.