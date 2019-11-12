Maryland Casinos generate $143.9M in October

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that October 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $143,895,409. The total represents a $14,065,258 (-8.9%) decrease compared to the October 2018 total of $157,960,668.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from October 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $59,267,140, including $44,456,366 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately-owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games, including three in central Maryland. They include the MGM National Harbor, in Oxon Hill; Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover; and the Horseshoe Casino, in Baltimore City. Three of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their October 2018 gaming revenue totals:

MGM National Harbor (3,139 slot machines, 207 table games)

$59,865,449 in October 2019, a decrease of $13,577,649 (-18.5%) from October 2018

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,781 slot machines, 195 table games)

$47,609,584 in October 2019, an increase of $606,560 (1.3%) from October 2018

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,184 slot machines, 145 table games)

$19,147,504 in October 2019, a decrease of $1,915,040 (-9.1%) from October 2018

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/October-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf .