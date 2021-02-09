Maryland casinos generate $128.8M during January

Maryland’s six casinos generated $128,763,516 in gaming revenue during January of 2021. The total represents a decrease of 11.5 percent (-$16,703,436) compared to the January 2020 total of $145,466,952.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel and Horseshoe Casino were limited to 25 percent of their capacity during January 2021, while the state’s other three casinos were limited to 50 percent capacity.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in January 2021 totaled $53,964,464, a decrease of $6,244,276 (-10.4 percent) compared to the $60,208,740 contributed to the state in January 2020.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in January 2021 were $39,215,848, a decrease of $5,945,370 (-13.2 percent) compared to the $45,161,218 in ETF contributions during January 2020. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The revenue totals for the area casinos are as follows for January 2021:

MGM National Harbor (1,623 slot machines, 196 table games)

$50,502,764 in January 2021, a decrease of $8,023,745 (-13.7 percent) from January 2020

Live! Casino & Hotel (2,756 slot machines, 184 table games)

$47,772,497 in January 2021, a decrease of $3,975,686 (-7.7 percent) from January 2020

Horseshoe Casino (1,003 slot machines, 151 table games)

$13,757,653 in January 2021, a decrease of $5,530,627 (-28.7 percent) from January 2020

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/JANUARY-2021-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.