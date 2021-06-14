Maryland Bankers Association elects William Pasenelli chair

William Pasenelli, vice chairman and CEO of Community Bank of the Chesapeake, was elected 2021-2022 Chairman of the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA). Pasenelli is the CEO of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. He graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in management science. Pasenelli is also a Certified Public Accountant and graduated from the National School of Banking.

Also elected to the board’s Executive Committee were Chairman-Elect Kevin Cashen, president and CEO, Queenstown Bank; Vice Chairman Ronda McDowell, executive vice president and chief credit officer, Sandy Spring Bank; and Immediate Past Chairman Robert Goetz, Jr., president and CEO, Middletown Valley Bank.