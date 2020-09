The Baltimore Business Journal has reported that Marley Station, a 33-year-old, two-level regional shopping mall at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 100, is again up for auction. The next event is slated for Sept. 14.

Upon calling the mall offices seeking comment for The Business Monthly, a representative of the mall would not offer her name or title, but stated, “We are aware of the situation and we’re working on it.”