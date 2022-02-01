Home Howard County Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of Laurel industrial property

Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of Laurel industrial property

By
The Business Monthly
-
120
Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay.

Marcus & Millchap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Laurel Small-Bay Warehouse, a 23,360-square-foot industrial property located at 9749 Washington Boulevard North in Laurel, for $2.85 million.

“This small-bay industrial property caters to auto-oriented tenants. Given its location in Laurel and visibility on US-1, it consistently enjoys high occupancy,” said Bryn Merrey, investment specialist. “Properties that cater to smaller industrial tenants the way Laurel Small-Bay Warehouse does are fairly scarce in this area.”

The property is 98 percent occupied and encompasses 14 units. With visibility on Route 1 and traffic counts of 40,571 vehicles per day, it has remained highly occupied for years using only a nearby leasing sign to attract tenants. Multiple tenants have operated at the location for more than 10 years and it only experienced minimal tenant disruption throughout the pandemic.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR