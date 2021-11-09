Manufacturing tools benefit employers, job seekers

Last week, members of the Maryland Department of Labor (MD DoL) team unveiled a new tool developed in conjunction with Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland (RMI) and other tools that job seekers and manufacturing industry leaders may find helpful.

As RMI continues to help manufacturers find solutions to their workforce challenges, President Mike Galiazzo approached Maryland DoL Deputy Assistant Secretary Erin Roth for assistance creating a mapping tool to allow job seekers to identify public transportation routes from their home to Maryland manufacturing companies. Under Deputy Secretary Roth’s direction, the DoL team immediately got to work and created an innovative, easy-to-use tool.

Other tools showcased during last week’s presentation include:

Wage and occupation data:https://labor.maryland.gov/lmi/wages

Industry analysis tool: www.labor.maryland.gov/QCEW

Recent employment by industry: https://labor.maryland.gov/lmi/ces