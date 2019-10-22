MagView to move to Maple Lawn

Medical software firm MagView has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 15,000 square feet of space within 8110 Maple Lawn Boulevard, located in the mixed-use community of Maple Lawn in Fulton.

The company, which markets its products to outpatient imaging centers and hospitals internationally, intends to relocate its corporate headquarters and approximately 75 employees from Montgomery County to a four-story, 104,412 square foot Class A commercial office building this fall.

MagView develops and markets a variety of software solutions utilized by physicians and other medical professionals that track information about patients undergoing mammography and other breast imaging exams. This data is used to help improve patient outcomes, particularly among those considered high-risk. The company, which also markets software products targeting lung cancer patients, currently works with more than 2,500 health care facilities internationally.

“Our company outgrew our existing facilities and continues to expand rapidly and, as we embarked on a long-term operational strategy, we believed it was essential for our new location to be easily accessible to a highly-skilled technical workforce,” said Bryan Chapin, president and CEO of MagView. “We began looking closer at Maple Lawn due to the numerous high-technology firms contained within the business community.”

“The location became increasingly attractive based on the employee-centric amenities including multiple restaurants and shopping embedded within the community,” Chapin said. “We believe that Maple Lawn will significantly improve our ability to recruit and retain employees and, because the new building is less than five miles from our existing location [in Burtonsville], the commutes and lifestyles of our current employees will not be adversely impacted.”