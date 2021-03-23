MAGLEV public comment period extended until May  

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) have announced an extension of the public comment period for the environmental review of the private-sector Baltimore-Washington Superconducting Maglev (SCMAGLEV) Project. The public comment period will now run through May 24.

When the SCMAGLEV DEIS was released Jan. 22, FRA responded to requests from stakeholders by establishing a 90-day comment period – twice the usual 45 days – with an April 22 end date. With FRA’s additional extension to May 24, the SCMAGLEV DEIS public comment period will now be a total of 122 days. The SCMAGLEV DEIS is available online at www.bwmaglev.info.

“MDOT thanks the Federal Railroad Administration for extending the time for public review of the SCMAGLEV DEIS,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “Maryland is continuing to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and this extension, combined with the schedule of three virtual public hearings, will ensure residents and other interested parties have additional opportunities to participate and offer input on this important proposal.”

Earlier this month FRA and MDOT MTA announced the schedule for a trio of public hearings in April on the SCMAGLEV DEIS. The hearings will be held virtually in consideration of COVID-19 protocols, as follows:

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – 1 to 3 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 8, 2021 – 1 to 3 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 10, 2021 – 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 4 p.m.

To sign up to provide live public testimony at one of the virtual hearings, go to bwmaglev.info. Those wishing to provide one-on-one testimony and/or listen to the live testimony during a hearing may call 855-450-1219. The public also can submit comments for the record at the project website, by email at info@bwmaglev.info or by mail to SCMAGLEV Project, c/o Lauren Molesworth, Maryland Transit Administration, 6 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. For updates and to join the project mailing list, visit www.bwmaglev.info.