MACCDC Cybersecurity Event Set for March at JHU APL

Organizations will have the opportunity to recruit from a pool of aspiring cybersecurity professionals by becoming a sponsor at the annual Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (MACCDC), which is set for March 28-30 at the Kossiakoff Center at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, in North Laurel.

Top qualifying cybersecurity teams from the mid-Atlantic’s two- and four-year colleges and universities will be competing. They’ll be tasked with maintaining an existing network infrastructure and engaging in business injects and real-world IT activities, while being attacked by a team of “hackers.” This year’s MACCDC champion will be defending the MACCDC’s role as the national champion for the previous two years. For more information, visit http://maccdc.org/sponsors.