MACC welcomes Randall as deputy executive director

The Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC) announced that Monica Randall has joined the association as deputy executive director. With more than 25 years of experience in higher education policy, she will fill the role vacated by Brad Phillips who became MACC’s executive director following the retirement of Bernie Sadusky in July.

Randall has experience in educational consulting, higher education policy, and held several senior-level university leadership positions. She also managed state aid programs for Maryland’s four-year public institutions, community colleges, and independent institutions while at the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

As deputy executive director, Randall will focus on legislative affairs, higher education policy, student outcomes analysis and policy recommendations.

Randall holds a Ph.D. in Public Policy from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where she conducted extensive research on financial aid and student success. Randall also holds two Master of Arts degrees from Ohio University, one in International Affairs and another in Public Administration. Her Bachelor of Arts is from the University of Virginia.

She is a member of the Greater Baltimore Committee’s Leadership Class of 2012 and Harvard University’s Institute for Educational Management Class of 2009. She lives in Bowie, Maryland, with her husband and daughter.