Lyneer Staffing Solutions acquires Anchor Staffing

Lyneer Staffing Solutions has acquired Hanover-based Anchor Staffing, a nationally recognized, strategic staffing firm servicing the commercial, financial, information technology, direct placement and managed service provider (MSP) verticals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In February 2018, Lyneer received an investment from Palm Beach Capital Fund IV, L.P. through one of its investment entities; today, Lyneer stands as one of the prominent staffing firms in the industry placing more than 50,000 new jobs each year, servicing more than 1,600 customers across a variety of verticals. Anchor is a mid-Atlantic regional staffing firm that specializes in commercial and information technology staffing.