Luminis Health garners pandemic response award

Luminis Health has been awarded the American Hospital Association (AHA) Dick Davidson NOVA Award for its efforts to improve community health. Luminis Health is being recognized for its COVID-19 Community Prevention Project.

The AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award honors hospitals and health systems for their collaborative efforts toward improving community health status, whether through health care, economic or social initiatives. Honorees participate in joint efforts among health care systems or hospitals or among hospitals and other community leaders and organizations.

“To be just one of five health systems in the country to receive this prestigious award is truly an honor,” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Since our mission is to enhance the health of the people and communities we serve, it is Luminis Health’s responsibility to be a leader at ending this pandemic. I applaud our Community Health Team, members from our pharmacy, information systems, engineering departments and so many more for working tirelessly to provide education and resources to our most vulnerable residents. Their efforts ultimately saved lives.”

The Luminis Health COVID-19 Prevention Program had many goals, including educating residents about COVID-19, connecting them with testing resources and providing important information about food scarcity and financial insecurity. The Luminis Health Community Health Team went door-to-door in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties to provide life-saving information, cloth masks, hygiene products and bilingual education flyers.

“Because of this program, we reached more than 49,000 residents throughout the community said Chris Crabbs, director of community for Luminis Health. “Realizing community partnerships were essential, our team worked with property managers of senior and low incoming housing, faith leaders, business owners, county agencies and other non-profits to reach as many residents as possible. We share this award with all our partners because their collaboration made our communities safe and healthy.”

In January, the Community Health Team shifted its focus to administer COVID-19 vaccines at mobile clinics. To date, Luminis Health has administered more than 110,000 COVID-19 vaccines in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.