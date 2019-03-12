LTN Global acquires Niles Media

Savage-based LTN Global, the global provider of broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, has acquired the Niles Media Group, a Kansas City, Mo.-based company specializing in media content creation and TV remote production. With their combined creative and technical resources, the two companies are positioned to bring the market new efficiencies and robust end-to-end workflows for content production and delivery.

LTN and Niles have been partnering for years to innovate, streamline, and advance the use of IP in delivering exceptional products and services to their broadcast and digital clients. With Niles’ capabilities in production and downstream video workflows, LTN can now offer multiple additional services, such as production, centralized graphics insertion, record and playback, standards conversion, and closed captioning. The company also can scale to offer many more linear and digital services, such as transcoding, streaming, and other ad hoc services, and to provide more “eyes on glass” services.

“With LTN’s fully managed IP multicast network and Niles’ media services, we can offer customers the benefit of a complete and seamless workflow, from content creation through to delivery,” said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman at LTN. “Like LTN, Niles is an IP-forward company that’s focused on the future. We’re already close partners, having worked together on successful sporting events, and we look forward to building on our strengths to provide enhanced products and services at the highest levels of quality, reliability and scalability.”

With details of the acquisition complete, LTN will be investing in a large-scale digital and linear video processing services facility in Kansas City. The company is currently scouting potential sites.