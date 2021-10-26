LTG acquires GP Strategies

U.K.-based Learning Technologies Group (LTG) is has completed its acquisition of GP Strategies, of Columbia.

The addition of GP Strategies enables expansion of LTG’s international footprint, blue-chip client base and cross-sell strategy. GP Strategies will also provide deep industry expertise, including targeted expansion sectors (such as pharma, aerospace and automotive) and capabilities (such as leadership development and technical training).

The combined business will provide LTG with an enhanced global footprint, with more than 5,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

“The acquisition of GP Strategies represents a transformational leap for our business. It creates a combination of award-winning technology, leading talent development skills and a global delivery capability,” said Jonathan Satchell, chief executive of LTG. “As an enlarged business, we will be well placed to enable a broadened array of corporate clients to recruit, train, motivate and retain their people in a world of increasing complexity and a rapidly changing relationship between talent and the workplace.”

“I am highly confident this merger represents the ideal outcome for GP Strategies’ shareholders, employees and customers,” said Adam Stedham, president of GP Strategies. “The combination of two leading talent development firms not only expands our reach and breadth of capabilities but also positions us to be the world’s leading workforce transformation partner focused on learning and talent.”

In addition, Toshiba America Energy Systems Corp. completed its acquisition of the EtaPRO business from GP Strategies. The acquisition was originally announced in May 2021.