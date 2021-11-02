Home Education Loyola opens new academic building

Loyola opens new academic building

By
The Business Monthly
-
134

Loyola University Maryland celebrates the opening of the Miguel B. Fernandez Family Center for Innovation and Collaborative Learning – the most important large-scale academic renovation on Loyola’s Evergreen campus in 10 years. The dynamic, state-of-the-art building is designed to help students innovate, learn, collaborate, and propel their careers forward.

“The opening of the Fernandez Center for Innovation and Collaboration marks a new chapter in Loyola University Maryland’s nearly 170-year history as we transform our Academic Quadrangle into a contemporary hub for the Evergreen campus,” said Amanda Thomas, interim president of Loyola. “The launch of the new Fernandez Center strengthens Loyola’s active engagement in a movement to focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and design thinking.”

The University began envisioning the project four years ago. In February 2020, the University broke ground on the new 35,000-square-foot building, which is adjacent to a completely reimagined and renovated Beatty Hall. The construction project in effect doubles the size of Beatty Hall while preserving the architectural beauty of the historic building.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR