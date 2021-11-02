Loyola opens new academic building

Loyola University Maryland celebrates the opening of the Miguel B. Fernandez Family Center for Innovation and Collaborative Learning – the most important large-scale academic renovation on Loyola’s Evergreen campus in 10 years. The dynamic, state-of-the-art building is designed to help students innovate, learn, collaborate, and propel their careers forward.

“The opening of the Fernandez Center for Innovation and Collaboration marks a new chapter in Loyola University Maryland’s nearly 170-year history as we transform our Academic Quadrangle into a contemporary hub for the Evergreen campus,” said Amanda Thomas, interim president of Loyola. “The launch of the new Fernandez Center strengthens Loyola’s active engagement in a movement to focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and design thinking.”

The University began envisioning the project four years ago. In February 2020, the University broke ground on the new 35,000-square-foot building, which is adjacent to a completely reimagined and renovated Beatty Hall. The construction project in effect doubles the size of Beatty Hall while preserving the architectural beauty of the historic building.