Loyola inks renewable energy agreement with Chaberton

Loyola University Maryland will support clean energy development in Maryland by purchasing electricity generated by Friendship Solar Farm in the Howard County town of West Friendship.

The university signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Chaberton Energy Holdings, which developed the solar farm in partnership with SunEast Renewables. Rockville-based Chaberton is a renewable energy company funded by Greenbacker Development Fund.

“This is an important step toward moving our campus and our community toward sustainability,” said Helen Schneider, associate vice president for facilities and risk management. “Loyola is excited to take a leadership role in the fight against climate change and offer the opportunity for our community to reduce our carbon footprint and support renewable energy projects.”

The solar farm will be completed in the first half of 2022 and will generate clean, local solar energy for both commercial and residential use by BGE customers. Customers can sign up online with Chaberton’s partner Neighborhood Sun, a Silver Spring-based solar energy service, to receive solar energy from Friendship Solar Farm through BGE at a lower cost than standard energy.