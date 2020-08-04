Lowry named interim police chief

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced his interim choice for Anne Arundel County police chief, with Deputy Chief William Lowry assuming those duties.

Lowry has 47 years of public safety experience. He first served in the Anne Arundel County Police Department as assistant chief to former Police Chief Kevin Davis in 2013. He left in 2015 to become joint chief of police for Colmar Manor and Cottage City Police Departments in Prince George’s County. In 2019, he rejoined the Anne Arundel Police to become deputy chief under Chief Altomare.

Also, Pittman announced that Derek Matthews has moved from the Office of the County Executive to the police department to help oversee and implement new initiatives, including the body worn camera program. His new title is special assistant to the chief.