Lorien listed a ‘Best Nursing Home’

Lorien Health Services, a Mangione family-owned nursing home, assisted living, rehabilitation and residential services company, made Newsweek’s 2020 Best Nursing Homes list. Lorien’s Columbia location placed 13th in Maryland on the inaugural ranking.

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of Best Nursing Homes, analyzing more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country. The news magazine recognized award-winners in 20 states.

“Lorien is known for our technological advances and industry innovations in Maryland. To be nationally recognized for our approach to serving our community is, of course, a great honor,” said Eric Grimmel, Lorien Health Services’ Columbia administrator.

According to Newsweek, by 2030, the 65-plus demographic will account for more than 20 percent of U.S. residents, and studies say that 70 percent of them will need some kind of long-term care. The oldest baby boomers are already in their 70s.

In addition, Lorien Health Services recently received the top award nationally from McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards; Lorien’s emphasis on quality care won the company Gold in the skilled care division of the annual competition. In 2019, Lorien was voted Best Elder Care company in the Baltimore Sun and Best Assisted Living Facility in The Daily Record. It was also named a Health Care Hero by The Daily Record for its advancements in nursing care.