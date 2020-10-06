Lorien first to certify in Parkinson care

Lorien Health Services, a family-owned assisted living, nursing home, and residential services company, announced its Encore assisted living and skilled nursing community in Howard County has become the first in Maryland to be certified in Parkinson’s disease care.

The Certified Parkinson’s Disease Care designation is awarded to facilities by Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance. Certification is awarded to facilities that demonstrate a commitment to training staff to create and deliver care plans with specific attention to the symptoms, medications management, and therapy considerations for people with Parkinson’s disease.

To honor its certification, Lorien will offer a three-day online speaker series in November 2020. Guest speakers will include Dr. Fahd Amjad, of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, a neurologist and leader in Parkinson’s disease treatments.