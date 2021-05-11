Long Home Products moves to 50K square foot space in Savage Mill

Long Home Products has relocated and expanded into a $7.7 million, 50,000-square-foot space in Savage Mill. Originally headquartered in Beltsville, this move has allowed Long Home to expand and support their operations throughout the mid-Atlantic. The location also acts as the headquarters for its regional office in New England and allows for further expansion.

The Savage Mill location was gutted and retrofitted using state-of-the-art design techniques, construction materials, and technology that has created an impressive, comfortable, and productive environment for Long Home Products team members.

In addition to offices and conference rooms, the building contains several large training rooms, adequate warehousing and the LONG Café where employees from different divisions can mingle.

The cutting-edge technology throughout the building allows the company to safely host onsite trainings for their employees and utilize the most advanced equipment available for a high quality and engaging experience in the space while enabling remote connectivity.

Advertisement

With the expansion, Long Home Products is continuing to build their focus on supporting the aging community. From AARP, is it recorded that 87 percent of seniors have the desire to remain in their homes for as long as possible. Long Home Products has focused on this concept and have worked to obtain a Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) designation through the National Association of Home Builders.

This designation highlights Long Home Products as a qualified company to provide items for the older population, so they can stay in their home longer while remaining safe and comfortable. In addition, they are continuing to develop a separate focus in the company that will provide one-call and full-service Aging in Place services for seniors and accessibility/mobility home modifications for people of all ages with various disabilities.

“We are excited for the tremendous growth opportunities the new Savage Mill location will provide and are optimistic about the expansion of market share throughout Howard County, Maryland, Virginia and up and down the Eastern Seaboard,” said John DePaola, owner of Long Home Products.