Lockheed Martin Launches STEM Scholarship

Lockheed Martin launched a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) scholarship program for high school and college undergraduate students planning to pursue a major in engineering and computer science. The Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship program will award a $10,000 annual scholarship to 200 recipients who demonstrate financial need and come from underrepresented or underserved communities. Recipients may renew the scholarship up to three times for a total potential value of $40,000 per student.

The STEM Scholarship program will continue to add up to 200 new recipients each year, for a minimum total investment of $30 million during a five-year span. The program is part of a series of investments Lockheed Martin is making in education and innovation as a direct result of tax reform. Visit www.lockheedmartin.com/scholarship to learn more about requirements and to be notified when the scholarship application opens.