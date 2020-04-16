Local musicians get creative help

Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry Creative Agency announce their recent partnership to support local musicians as venues across the world have closed due to the stay-at-home mandate.

To further encourage physical distance and community connection, the Annapolis Town Center has made the decision to forgo this year’s summer concerts. In its place, they will host Tunes of the Town, a virtual concert series, held nightly from April 15 – May 2. This series will help support and promote the virtual acts already being performed by local musicians around the county.

During the 18-night series, different acts will be given the opportunity to cross-post their live streaming performance via the Annapolis Town Center and Visit Annapolis’ Facebook pages. Followers of both organizations’ social channels and the designated performers channel can stream for free from the comfort of their own home. Artists will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from tips received during the performances.

The result has been many musicians inability to book performances, leaving many artists with no other means to generate some form of income. These two organizations plan to launch a dual campaign, providing artists who are impacted with a platform for the financial support they are so desperately in need of.

Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry have partnered with Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (AMFM); a nonprofit organization providing temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis area musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, and other circumstances. Together, the organizations are urging the community to support local musicians with a donation to AMFM. To support this campaign, Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry will match dollar for dollar every donation made by the end of April, up to a total of $5,000. With the support of the community this campaign can help raise $10,000.

“In recognition of the enormity of this crisis and the scope of those affected, we at AMFM cannot, likewise, overstate our gratitude for the strong and continued support from the local community, business and individual, to ensure that the joy and comfort provided by our rich and diverse music community will continue to thrive in Annapolis.” Matt McConville, president of AMFM.

For more information including a full schedule of the acts, visit www.VisitATC.com.