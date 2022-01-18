Local breweries look forward to FeBREWary

Breweries throughout Maryland are ready for chance to a celebrate their craft. On Feb. 1, the Brewers Association of Maryland, member breweries and industry partners throughout the state will kick off their month-long observance of “FeBREWary.” The Brewers Association of Maryland and its members use the month to promote the state’s beer industry to Maryland residents and visitors.

Proclaimed as “Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month” by Gov. Larry Hogan since 2015, FeBREWary showcases the more than 120 operating breweries in the state. Supporting more than 7,100 full-time jobs and $956 million in economic impact, Maryland’s beer industry is a major contributor to the economy.

FeBREWary festivities for local breweries include new beer releases, special events, and partnerships with local retailers highlighting Maryland-made beer. Consumers interested in celebrating Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month are encouraged to visit local breweries and buy locally brewed beer at their favorite retailers.

In previous years, the Brewers Association of Maryland has hosted Love Thy Beer as an exclusive and upscale celebration of locally produced beer. Due to surging COVID cases throughout the region, this year’s event has been postponed to Friday, April 8, 2022.

For more information about FeBREWary or the efforts of the Brewers Association of Maryland, please visit marylandbeer.org. Passes to Love Thy Beer are on sale now via marylandbeer.org or Eventbrite. For 2022, admission to Love Thy Beer will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.