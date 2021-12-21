Local airports receive $31.5M in federal funding

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $31,662,850 in the first round of federal funding to airports across the state from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The funding includes $25,643,515 for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and $ 295,000 for Tipton Airport in Fort Meade.

This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the bipartisan infrastructure law, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November. This funding will help Maryland airports prepare for future growth and better serve their passengers by undertaking a variety of projects to improve safety and operation of runways and taxiways and expand capacity at airport terminals. Airports in Maryland are expected to receive a total of $158 million over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law.