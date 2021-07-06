Liverpool FC International Academy, Glen Burnie Moose partner

Liverpool FC International Academy Maryland has formed a partnership with the Moose Athletic Club in Glen Burnie with intentions to utilize both the indoor facility and outside playing fields for practices, training sessions, league games and tournaments. Liverpool FC will begin usage of the interior spaces this fall and will integrate programming on the two full-size outdoor fields upon its completion early next year.

This agreement follows the recent announcement of an alliance with Hero’s Lacrosse and Moose Athletic Club to launch Sweatin Moose, a summer league, lacrosse academy and camp targeting area youth players with a focus on a Canadian box lacrosse-style of training and playing. Moose Athletic Club is located at 1911 Crain Highway.

Liverpool FC International Academy Maryland began operations statewide in 2017 and now operates locations serving elite youth soccer players in Central Maryland, Western Maryland and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. The group’s presence in Anne Arundel County lacked a permanent home base after being spread out across a number of different fields throughout the area.

Liverpool FC International Academy Maryland houses approximately 30 teams for elite players ranging from U7 to U19, in addition to local community partnerships and initiatives that enable the academy to develop more than one thousand players annually across the state. The organization also provides one-on-one and group training opportunities, summer camps, league play and weekend tournaments.