Live Where You Work program launched in Howard

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other partners recently launched the new Downtown Columbia “Live Where You Work” Program, which will provide rental subsidies for low- and moderate-income families to live near their workplace in Downtown Columbia.

The “Live Where You Work” program was created through a Development Rights and Responsibilities Agreement (DRRA) for affordable housing between Howard County and The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC), master developer for Downtown Columbia. Under the new program, selected Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) workers will receive subsidies that will reduce their rent on apartments in Downtown Columbia.

Funding for the program comes from HHC, paid to the Columbia Downtown Housing Corp., plus a contribution from HCGH. The Housing Corporation plans to expand the program by recruiting other Downtown Columbia employers, and has an estimated $7.5 million to spend.