Live! Casino launches hybrid meeting options

Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover, announced a new way for companies to break out of virtual meeting fatigue by bridging the connection between in-person and virtual gatherings.

Live!’s Confident Meetings & Conferences provide organizations a way to conduct semi-virtual affairs ̶ from corporate retreats to company town halls and everything in between ̶ at The Hall @ Live!, the AAA Four Diamond-rated property’s 3-story multi-use concert and event venue that is the largest theater in any Maryland casino.

The semi-virtual meeting & conference packages follow the robust health and safety protocols of the property’s Play It Safe Plan. Live!’s socially-distanced meeting setups include touchless sanitation stations, thermal scanning at entrances and boxed meals with individually wrapped disposable utensils. A Meeting Planning Kit contains face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other meeting essentials. Additional PPE is also available for all participants.

Companies and organizations can leverage The Hall @ Live!’s 40,000 square feet of customizable event space and a $10 million state-of-the-art audio-visual system that ensures acoustic perfection for presentations and speakers. Three massive, high resolution LED screens, a ribbon board that wraps around the space and breakout rooms with interactive screens are designed to keep event attendees engaged.

Customized web productions with pre-recorded and/or live video broadcasts allow virtual attendees to still feel included. A wide array of menus, floor plans and semi-virtual options allow for maximum flexibility for upcoming events during uncertain times.