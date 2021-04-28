Live! Casino & Hotel’s Sports & Social to open April 29

Sports & Social, the new $12 million sports bar at Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills, will open to the public on Thursday, April 29. The 212-seat, 13,775-square-foot venue is outfitted with a state-of-the-art audio/visual system that features more than 100 linear feet of LED screens, including a giant, 47-foot-wide main screen.

It also has two main bars, luxurious VIP lounges, tiered sports viewing lounge chairs, casino games, and an assortment of interactive social games including mini-bowling and oversized foosball.

For more information, visit maryland.livecasinohotel.com/events-and-shows/sports-and-social.