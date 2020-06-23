Live! Casino & Hotel to reopen June 29

Live! Casino & Hotel will welcome the public back to the property beginning Monday, June 29, at 6 a.m., by advance online reservation only, to ensure proper occupancy levels according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan.

Live! is implementing a phased approach to its reopening, starting with a series of Members Days for its Live! Rewards Cardholders, from Friday, June 19, at 5 p.m. through Sunday, June 28. These Members Days will also require cardholders to make an advance online reservation to be admitted.

This phased approach will allow Live! to manage guest capacity, while ensuring the full effectiveness of the new Play It Safe Health & Sanitation Plan. The full schedule and online reservation system can be found at www.livecasinohotel.com/open.

“We have spent a great deal of time and attention preparing for the return of our guests and Team Members, with everyone’s safety foremost,” said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group and Live! Casinos. “We have implemented a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols that will allow for ample social distancing of customers and team members, reduced and carefully controlled occupancies, and vigorous hygiene and health measures for all.”

The full Play It Safe plan can be found at www.livecasinohotel.com/clean.

For more about the Play It Safe Plan, visit https://youtu.be/1r0e1l2XQKo.