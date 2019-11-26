Live! Casino & Hotel to open new venue

Live! Casino & Hotel hosted a hard hat tour of The Hall @ Live!, a new 75,000-square-foot, three-story multi-use concert and event venue that will feature some of the nation’s best touring acts, comedians, championship boxing and other show-stopping entertainment.

The Hall @ Live! is the largest theater in any casino in Maryland, as well as in Anne Arundel County. With a capacity of up to 4,800 persons, the state-of-the-art performance venue features three levels of seating: a main orchestra level, intimate loge-level boxes and a plush VIP Level with private bar, lounge and balcony.

The $10 million state-of-the-art audio and visual system provides absolute acoustic perfection combined with stunning visual displays. The built-in performance stage, surrounded by massive, high resolution LED screens, is 60 feet wide by 40 feet deep and, from a technological standpoint, rivals the largest and most advanced performance venues anywhere.

The new venue is seamlessly designed to connect to the casino floor and the AAA Four Diamond-rated luxury accommodations of Live! Hotel, making The Hall an option for corporate retreats, meetings, weddings and other celebrations due to its expansive 40,000-square-feet of customizable space and banquet seating for up to 1,600. The venue includes a large ballroom, 10 breakout rooms, expansive pre-function space and event theater.

The Hall will also become home to Anne Arundel County high school and college graduations, which will be hosted in the venue free of charge. In addition, local nonprofit and community organizations will have complimentary access to use the space for meeting, fundraisers and other events.