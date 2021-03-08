Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland honored for safety

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is proud to announce that it is has become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health and safety procedures in place.

This verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

“We’re proud to be officially VERIFIED by such a prestigious organization as it remains our top priority to provide a safe, comfortable environment for our guests and Team Members,” said Anthony Faranca, general manager, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “Our comprehensive Play It Safe plan has allowed us to meet and exceed COVID-19 safety guidelines. We continue to stay vigilant of best practices provided by the Centers for Disease Control, [The] John Hopkins University School of Public Health and guidelines from the state of Maryland.”

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide and Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees.