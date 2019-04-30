Little Patuxent Parkway paving underway

A Howard County construction project to mill and repave Little Patuxent Parkway between Columbia Road and Broken Land Parkway in Columbia is underway. To minimize traffic disruptions, work will take place Sunday through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late June.

Milling and paving will start near Columbia Road, moving westbound toward Broken Land Parkway; once westbound lanes have been repaved, milling and paving will begin near eastbound Broken Land Parkway. Flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic as needed as lane shifts can be expected. A recorded message at 410-313-3637 will carry project updates.

With questions or concerns about Capital Project H-2014, contact Lisa Brightwell at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.