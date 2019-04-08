Limestone Valley gets support

The Howard County Planning Board recommended that the county’s zoning board (the County Council) approve the rezoning of 62.1 acres to allow the development of the Erickson Living at Limestone Valley continuing care retirement community (CCRC) at a recent public meeting held at the George Howard Building, in Ellicott City.

If the project is approved by the zoning board, Erickson Living will be able to submit plans for the development of the CCRC.

Erickson submitted a petition to the county last November to amend the zoning of three properties at the intersection of Route 108 and Sheppard Lane. The change to a Community Enhancement Floating Zone was needed to move forward with plans to construct the project. The planning board reviewed the submissions and made a recommendation to the zoning board.

“We are pleased that the Planning Board voted unanimously recommending approval of the Erickson Living at Limestone Valley community subject to the Department of Planning and Zoning’s final recommendations,” said Sean Sands, executive vice president, business strategy and development. “We look forward to the next step in the process, with the goal of bringing Erickson’s vibrant retirement lifestyle to seniors in Howard County.”

“Howard County has been recognized at the 10th healthiest county in America and its graying population is growing at twice the average of other counties in the state,” said Steve Snelgrove, president of Howard County General Hospital. “Building capacity to care for our aging residents will help our community maintain its reputation for good health and overall quality of life.”