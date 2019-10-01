Lidl to open at The Mall in Columbia

As part of its continuing expansion along the East Coast, Germany-based discount grocer Lidl will soon occupy more than 26,000 square feet in The Mall in Columbia, according to various media reports.

Lidl US will open in the former Sears space and thus become the fourth full-service Lidl store in the state. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to open 25 new stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia by the end of 2021. The Columbia store is scheduled to open next spring.

The grocer’s other Maryland locations include College Park, Bowie, Aberdeen and Hagerstown, with a new store set to open next week in District Heights. Lidl also plans to open new stores in Catonsville, White Marsh, Lanham and Waldorf, and possibly Baltimore. The chain has approximately 10,500 stores in 29 countries, with its U.S. headquarters based in Arlington County, Va.