Lidl plans Maryland expansion, including Anne Arundel and Howard

Governor Larry Hogan announced that Lidl US, America’s fastest growing retailer, will open 10 new stores and add 400 jobs in Maryland by the end of 2021, more than doubling its footprint in the state. The new stores announced this week are part of a planned $500 million U.S. expansion, with a total of 50 new stores along the East Coast.

The company offers a leading wage and benefits package that includes healthcare insurance for all full- and part-time employees.

“It is exciting news that a fast-growing global company like Lidl is continuing to invest and offer good-paying job opportunities at a time when they are needed the most,” said Governor Hogan. “We welcome these new stores to our communities, and look forward to working with Lidl to ensure their continued growth and success in Maryland. This is more good news for our economic recovery, and will help more Marylanders get back to work.”

The new Maryland stores will be supported by Lidl’s recently opened $100 Million Regional Headquarters and Distribution Center in Principio Business Park in Cecil County, which added 200 new jobs to the state. To assist with the project, the Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $360,000 conditional loan.

The new Maryland stores are: