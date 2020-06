Howard County Library System (HCLS) will begin contactless pickup at all six branches beginning Monday, June 29. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Details on how to use contactless pickup will be shared in the coming days.

At present, the HCLS advises its cardholders to continue to keep materials at home and to check out its variety of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, virtual classes and more.