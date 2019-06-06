LHC to honor three at ceremony

Leadership Howard County will honor three outstanding community leaders at its annual awards and graduation ceremony held at Ten Oaks Ballroom on June 11.

Those receiving awards are; Ananta Hejeebu, distinguished alumni; Tom Burtzlaff, unsung hero; and Phyllis Madachy, leadership legacy.

The event also celebrates the graduation of the Leadership Premier and Essentials classes of 2019.

In presenting the award to Mr. Hejeebu, managing partner of Howard Tech Advisors, LHC noted his commitment to the community, which included serving on the Howard County Board of Education and service to his church and other civic groups, including the Howard County Autism Society, the Howard County Chamber of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Howard County, and the Salvation Army.

Tom Burtzlaff, recipient of the Unsung Hero award, is president of CMIT Solutions of Columbia. He was recognized for demonstrating a positive, dedicated commitment to improving the community. As a passionate supporter of Leadership Howard County, Mr. Burtzlaff was active with LHC’s Business Day planning committee and he made significant contributions to Leadership U having served as a mentor and key member of the LU Steering Committee.

Phyllis Madachy will receive the Leadership Legacy award. As a community volunteer, she has had a transformative impact on Howard County – both as a dedicated professional for over two decades with Howard County Government, as well as through her volunteer work and commitment to promoting community-based programs for older adults and their families.

Leadership Howard County provides innovative programs designed to empower and connect community leaders and keep them engaged in the critical issues facing Howard County and the region. Drawn from private businesses, nonprofits and the public sector, Leadership Howard County participants share a common interest in learning more about their community and a commitment to making a positive impact.