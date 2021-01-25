LHC holds Leadership U info sessions

Leadership Howard County (LHC), which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, will hold information sessions for Leadership U, a leadership development program for high school students in Howard County. The virtual sessions will take place Jan. 27, Feb. 11 and March 2, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Leadership U enables high school juniors to build their leadership skills while having fun and serving their community. Each year, approximately 50 students from public and private schools in Howard County participate in the program, where they work in teams to develop solutions for problems affecting the community, develop mentoring relationships with adult community leaders, learn about Howard County’s government, businesses and services and hone their presentation skills.

Leadership Howard County is accepting applications from sophomores to participate in Leadership U during their junior years. The application deadline is March 11. To learn more and register for an information session, visit www.leadershiphc.org.