Lee & Associates brokers two deals at Arundel Mills

Lee & Associates | Maryland has brokered two leases comprising more than 14,000 square feet of space at Arundel Mills Corporate Center in Hanover: E&S Construction Engineers signed a lease for 6,115 square feet of space at 7550 Teague Road and JPB Partners leased 8,200 square feet of space at 7556 Teague Road.

E&S Construction Engineers installs mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems in commercial office and warehouse/industrial buildings and is expanding from its previous 4,000-square-foot office space. JPB Partners plans to relocate its corporate offices from Columbia to Arundel Mills Corporate in March. The firm owns and manages a diversified portfolio of operating companies and properties across the mid-Atlantic and southeast.

“Leasing activity substantially improved during the second half of last year and best-in-class buildings such as these were the beneficiary of companies removing into or expanding within suburban markets,” said Senior Vice President Bill Harrison of Lee & Associates. “We are anticipating an extremely active 2022 as employees continue to return to traditional workplace environments and companies adapt to hybrid work models. The pent-up demand for office space, built up over the past 18-24 months, is now manifesting into lease transactions throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. Corridor.”

Both assets are owned in a joint venture partnership between Holland Properties, JPB Partners and Linden Associates. Both buildings five-story, 150,000-square-foot Class A buildings overlook the Arundel Mills.