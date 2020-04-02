Lee & Associates brokers Columbia condo sale

Lee & Associates | Maryland has brokered the sale of a condominium unit within 7120

Minstrel Way in Columbia for approximately $483,000 to Hascon, a general contracting company providing construction and development management, design/build and tenant fit-out and renovation services to the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.

The condo at 7120 Minstrel Way is a two-story brick and glass building that can accommodate multiple condominium units. Bill Harrison, Senior Vice President and Austin Eber, Associate of Lee & Associates | Maryland represented both the seller, Cobalt Real Estate Holdings and the buyer, Hascon Real Estate Investing, in the transaction.

“This latest transaction continues our strong condominium sales activity in 2020, which has realized more than $2 million in volume in the Howard County region,” said Harrison. “Activity has been fueled, in part, by historically low interest rates that have made investing in a property cheaper than paying rent each month. Condominium units are ideal for professional services and other companies with consistently-sized organizations that are not likely to grow or shrink substantially.”