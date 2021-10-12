Leadership summit kicks off Manufacturing Month

The Columbia-based Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP) hosted an exclusive event for leaders in Maryland’s manufacturing community at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena at UMBC to commemorate the beginning of Maryland Manufacturing Month and National Manufacturing Day.

The Maryland Manufacturing Innovation (MMI) Executive Leadership Summit drew nearly 100 attendees to participate in discussions on emerging trends, pitfalls, and best practices to help local manufacturers retain their competitive advantage as the industry continues to rebound from and look beyond COVID-19.

Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz presented a proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan recognizing October as Maryland Manufacturing Month. Established in 2015, this annual observation raises public awareness of manufacturing and celebrates the contributions of the nearly 4,000 businesses that make up the Maryland manufacturing community. In her remarks, Schulz spoke of the resiliency demonstrated by Maryland’s manufacturers during the pandemic and the industry’s essential contributions to the state’s economy, as Maryland is currently the fourth fastest-growing state in economic development.

MD MEP commemorated Maryland Manufacturing Month by launching its “Make It In Maryland” campaign, which will celebrate the diverse array of products manufactured in Maryland and the companies that make them. MD MEP is offering free “Proud to Make It In Maryland” banners to state manufacturers to display in their facilities and will be sharing photos, videos, and other content celebrating local manufacturing on social media.