Leadership Maryland’s Winsky to Become Program Co-Facilitator

Leadership Maryland has announced that President and CEO Renée Winsky will transition to a new role with the organization at the end of 2021. The change comes at Winsky’s request to redirect her focus from overseeing the administration of the organization to delivering the program’s content.

Beginning in 2022, she will continue to serve Leadership Maryland as a co-facilitator of its eight-month learning program, guiding future classes in discussion as they engage on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. She will work in partnership with Eliot Pfanstiehl, the organization’s long-time facilitator who entered semi-retirement in 2020.

Winsky assumed the role of Leadership Maryland president and CEO in 2013 and during her tenure has played a key role in Leadership Maryland’s 2017 merger with Maryland Leadership Workshops, Winsky has managed rebranding and strategic planning initiatives, conducted successful Legacy Fund campaigns, and introduced new sponsorship and lifetime membership programs which have contributed to the organization’s financial stability.

In addition, Leadership Maryland, is accepting applications for the Class of 2022. Its selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic, and environmental issues.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

To be considered for the Class of 2022, application packages must include:

Completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org;

Paid non-refundable application fee of $250;

Two references;

One letter of recommendation;

Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or are their own supervisor);

Professional color photo

Completed application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland, 134 Holiday Court, Suite 318, Annapolis, Md. 21401, by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. The selected Class of 2022 will be announced in early February 2022. For more information, visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email info@leadershipmd.org.