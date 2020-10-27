Leadership Howard County announces 2021 class

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, accepted 32 professionals from Howard County businesses and nonprofits into the Leadership Premier program’s class of 2021.
Leadership Premier is an exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants meet with Howard County businesses and local leaders and learn about issues in the county.
The members of the class of 2021 are:
- Shafeeq Ahmed, Howard County General Hospital
- Anika Baty-Mills, Baty Mills Publishing
- Jodi Benning, John Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab
- Karen Bryant, Leadership Howard County
- Mick Carbo, Carbo Coaching
- William Cheuvront, Howard County Police Department
- Geoffrey Colbert, Howard Community College
- Amber Drenner, United Way of Central Maryland
- Mavis Ellis, Howard County Public School System
- Bruce Fulton, Neighbor Ride
- Brandee Ganz, Howard County government
- Brian Geesaman, John Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab
- Karol Hess, Cummings and Co.
- Hima Jain, community volunteer
- Amanda Johnson, APL Federal Credit Union
- Sheila Kates, Accenture Federal Services
- Frank Kirkland, Linwood Center
- Suki Lee, Howard County Library System
- Wendy LeNoir, Baltimore Gas and Electric
- Ana Liesch, Harkins Builders
- Renee Mankoff, Long & Foster Real Estate
- Abbie Diane Martin, Howard County Public School System
- Valerie Mathis, Howard County government
- Michael Mitchell, Foreign-Born Information and Referral Network
- Anirudh Paduru, Baltimore Gas and Electric
- Tavia Patusky, Columbia Association
- Kerri Phillips, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab
- Sabina Sambat, KellyCare
- Patricia Schneider, M&T Bank
- Nanette Stokes, JustLiving Advocacy
- Arti Varanasi, Advancing Synergy
- Erica White, Southern Management Corp.
The Leadership Premier program was launched in 1985 to develop capable, well-informed individuals committed to devoting their time and resources for community improvement. The program addresses countywide issues in monthly, daylong seminars where participants meet with established leaders in business, government and community services.
Since its inception, more than 1,350 individuals have graduated from Leadership Premier and now lead nonprofit boards and civic organizations serving Howard County.
Leadership Howard County provides innovative programs designed to empower and connect community leaders and keep them engaged in the critical issues facing Howard County and the region. Drawn from private businesses, nonprofits and the public sector, Leadership Howard County participants share a common interest in learning more about their community and a commitment to making a positive impact. (www.leadershiphc.org)