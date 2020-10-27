Leadership Howard County announces 2021 class

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, accepted 32 professionals from Howard County businesses and nonprofits into the Leadership Premier program’s class of 2021.

Leadership Premier is an exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants meet with Howard County businesses and local leaders and learn about issues in the county.

The members of the class of 2021 are:

Shafeeq Ahmed, Howard County General Hospital

Anika Baty-Mills, Baty Mills Publishing

Jodi Benning, John Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab

Karen Bryant, Leadership Howard County

Mick Carbo, Carbo Coaching

William Cheuvront, Howard County Police Department

Geoffrey Colbert, Howard Community College

Amber Drenner, United Way of Central Maryland

Mavis Ellis, Howard County Public School System

Bruce Fulton, Neighbor Ride

Brandee Ganz, Howard County government

Brian Geesaman, John Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab

Karol Hess, Cummings and Co.

Hima Jain, community volunteer

Amanda Johnson, APL Federal Credit Union

Sheila Kates, Accenture Federal Services

Frank Kirkland, Linwood Center

Suki Lee, Howard County Library System

Wendy LeNoir, Baltimore Gas and Electric

Ana Liesch, Harkins Builders

Renee Mankoff, Long & Foster Real Estate

Abbie Diane Martin, Howard County Public School System

Valerie Mathis, Howard County government

Michael Mitchell, Foreign-Born Information and Referral Network

Anirudh Paduru, Baltimore Gas and Electric

Tavia Patusky, Columbia Association

Kerri Phillips, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab

Sabina Sambat, KellyCare

Patricia Schneider, M&T Bank

Nanette Stokes, JustLiving Advocacy

Arti Varanasi, Advancing Synergy

Erica White, Southern Management Corp.

The Leadership Premier program was launched in 1985 to develop capable, well-informed individuals committed to devoting their time and resources for community improvement. The program addresses countywide issues in monthly, daylong seminars where participants meet with established leaders in business, government and community services.

Since its inception, more than 1,350 individuals have graduated from Leadership Premier and now lead nonprofit boards and civic organizations serving Howard County.

Leadership Howard County provides innovative programs designed to empower and connect community leaders and keep them engaged in the critical issues facing Howard County and the region. Drawn from private businesses, nonprofits and the public sector, Leadership Howard County participants share a common interest in learning more about their community and a commitment to making a positive impact. (www.leadershiphc.org)