Leadership change in Arundel Transportation Office

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a change in leadership with the County’s Office of Transportation, where Samuel Snead will replace outgoing director Ramond Robinson. Snead’s appointment took effect on Monday, Dec. 27.

“Samuel Snead brings significant transportation planning and regulatory experience to this role,” Pittman said. “I am confident he will continue the office’s work in implementing the goals we created in our Move Anne Arundel! framework.”

An Anne Arundel County resident, Snead most recently served as head transportation planner for the Baltimore County Department of Public Works. In that role, his team won a 2021 U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Innovation grant award for its COVID-19 vehicle shield for CountyRide.

Prior to working for Baltimore County, Snead served as a program manager in the U.S. Department of Transportation, managing federal grant programs focused on bus transit through the Federal Transit Administration. He has also held transportation planning and regulatory roles with Arlington County, Va.; Los Angeles County and the Boston Metropolitan Planning Organization.