Leadership Applications Due Oct. 31

Leadership Maryland has requested that all applicants for the Class of 2019 must be submitted online at www.LeadershipMD.org by 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 31. At that point, the selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The Class of 2019 will be announced in early February 2019.

Information regarding Leadership Maryland’s application instructions, selection process, tuition and financial assistance, program dates and locations, and attendance policy are available at www.LeadershipMD.org. For more information, call 410-841-2101 or Info@LeadershipMD.org.