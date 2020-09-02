Laurel’s City Hall in the Park cancelled for September

Mayor Craig A. Moe, to ensure the continuing safety of the Laurel community during the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced that the City Hall in the Park, scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, at Centennial Park, has been cancelled.
With the State of Maryland Positivity Rate at an all-time low, Mayor Moe encourages all area residents to continue protecting themselves and the Laurel Community by wearing a mask when out in public, social distancing and washing your hands, which are all proven ways to help stop the spread of the virus.